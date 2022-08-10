M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,498 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $188,947,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 352,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

