Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,970,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20.

