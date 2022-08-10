Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 144.0% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 50,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 148.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

