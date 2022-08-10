Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,390,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000.

iShares US Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $91.95.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

