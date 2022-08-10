Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

