Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $336.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

