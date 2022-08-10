Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $4,343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $14,678,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

