Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

