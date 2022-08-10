Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

