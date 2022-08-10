Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,825 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 316.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $327.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.