Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,821,000 after purchasing an additional 321,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

