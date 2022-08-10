Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,939.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.