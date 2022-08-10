Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.40 and its 200 day moving average is $237.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

