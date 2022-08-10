Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 59,753 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,753 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.