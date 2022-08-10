Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,084,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

