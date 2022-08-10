Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target Raised to $28.50 at Cowen

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen to $28.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,520,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Myers Industries by 304.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

