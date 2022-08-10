NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.92. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 66,499 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

