National Bank of Canada FI Buys 15,351 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 696,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 295,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGO. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

