National Bank of Canada FI Buys 306 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

TTD stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.52, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

