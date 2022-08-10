National Bank of Canada FI Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 893.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,987,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.