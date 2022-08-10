National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ING Groep by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

