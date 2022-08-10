National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

