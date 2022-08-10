National Bank of Canada FI Sells 323,579 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323,579 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after buying an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.