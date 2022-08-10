National Bank of Canada FI Sells 38,376 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,376 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.74.

Shares of ENPH opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $308.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

