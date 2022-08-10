National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CL King lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE:RHI opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

