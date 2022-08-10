New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 299,327 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 370.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,327 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of iHeartMedia worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $1,373,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

