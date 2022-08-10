New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,325 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $264.31 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.81 and a 12 month high of $264.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

