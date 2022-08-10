New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.88 Million Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Century Aluminum worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of CENX opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

