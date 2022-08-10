New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.29 Million Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,870,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of New Relic worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 129.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in New Relic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,801 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.