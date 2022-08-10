New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of SAP by 111.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.