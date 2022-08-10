New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 69,093 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.47% of Eventbrite worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 27.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $211,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18.1% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 137,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Eventbrite Company Profile

NYSE:EB opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

