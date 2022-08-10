New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 297 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

