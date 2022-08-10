New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 707,690 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.

