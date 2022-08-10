New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,382 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,453 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 588,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 562,880 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

