Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research to $240.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.14.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $196.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average of $174.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $197.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 18.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.