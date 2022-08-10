NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NEE opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

