NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at ATB Capital

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital to $15.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE NEX opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,690 shares of company stock worth $2,324,360 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 24.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 183.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

