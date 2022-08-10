NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $118.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. NIKE has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

