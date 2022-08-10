Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Cowen

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $12.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Nikola Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.35. Nikola has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 633,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 248,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nikola by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

