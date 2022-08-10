NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at BTIG Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

Institutional Trading of NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 175,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

