Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 450,124 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 161,832 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

