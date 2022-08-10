Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Nordson worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $230.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.66. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

