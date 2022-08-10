Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cowen

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Novavax has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $277.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

