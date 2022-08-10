Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 905.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 309.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

NVO stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $236.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

