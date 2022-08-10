NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DNOW stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NOW by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 901,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NOW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $2,332,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

