Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Citigroup

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $102.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Nutrien by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

