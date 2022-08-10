NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 50,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$522,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$424,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total value of C$364,804.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$652,734.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total transaction of C$367,930.20.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.28 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7899999 EPS for the current year.

NVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

