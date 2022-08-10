NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NVR by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVR Stock Down 4.1 %
NVR opened at $4,193.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,232.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,525.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.
NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
