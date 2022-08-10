Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Evercore ISI

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,730,746.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,189,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $4,730,746.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,189,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,168,508 shares of company stock worth $30,525,885. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

