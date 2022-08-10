Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cowen

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OII stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $916.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,812,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Oceaneering International by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 392,081 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

